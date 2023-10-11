KJ accuses two ministers and ‘the gaffer’ of blocking GEG bill

YOURSAY | ‘Someone has to spin that this idea was the brainchild of The Gaffer.’KJ accuses two ministers and ‘the gaffer’ of blocking GEG billJazliSalleh: On this matter, we should, as a civilised society, back the original bill as proposed by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
I remember that time when the bill was first proposed by him, many parents felt assured that something concrete was being done to arrest the smoking menace and secure the health of their children who are the future generation.If we care for the ‘rakyat’ and society, any clear-thinking MP should support the bill in its original form as proposed by Khairy.For this, we give him the thumbs up. Sorry to say Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said, you have disappointed us again.Do something now before we throw you into the same camp as Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.Proarte: The government has made it very clear by its actions that all it is interested in is power at all cost
Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline | Read more »
Source: staronline | Read more »
Source: fmtoday | Read more »
Source: staronline | Read more »
Source: theSundaily | Read more »
Source: fmtoday | Read more »