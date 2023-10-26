King: Thank you for the support

Royal meet: The King accompanied by Sultan Ibrahim and other Malay Rulers as they attend the Conference of Rulers’ meeting at Istana Negara. — Bernama

His Majesty, who will end his tenure as the nation’s 16th King on January 30 next year, said despite the many challenges, the Conference of Rulers has always helped to find the best solutions for the well-being of the people.

“I am also grateful for the willingness of the Malay Rulers to come to Istana Negara to discuss and seek a solution together for the good of the country and the people,” His Majesty said on the second day of the 262nd edition of the Conference of Rulers’ meeting at Istana Negara yesterday. headtopics.com

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said the full support of the Malay Rulers throughout his reign had protected the country and its people from avoiding uncertainties and chaos. “It represents the spirit and soul of the country’s final instrument for check and balance, capable of using discretion to reach a decision when all other methods have failed,” said the King.

His Majesty also reminisced about some events throughout his five-year reign, including the Covid-19 pandemic that impacted the national economy and the livelihood of Malaysians, resulting in the Proclamation of Emergency and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO). headtopics.com

“I gave the MPs the opportunity to come to an understanding based on the principle of unity for the future of our country,” said His Majesty.

