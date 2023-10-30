King: Putrajaya, industry players must cooperate to boost learning, development

KUALA LUMPUR: It is crucial for Putrajaya and industry players to cooperate to increase learning and development opportunities for Malaysians, says Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
“Therefore, it is imperative for the government and industry players to work together to expand learning and development opportunities for our people,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah. Al-Sultan Abdullah said that after two challenging years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia is finally enjoying economic stability backed by a growing labour participation rate of 70.1% as of July this year.
To ensure continued growth and recovery momentum, Al-Sultan Abdullah said Malaysia must continue investing in the local talent and workforce. He noted that the ministry had introduced various initiatives to provide upskilling, job placement and income generation opportunities for those in need, such as single mothers, former prisoners, senior citizens and people with disabilities. headtopics.com
Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah said platforms such as the NHCCE 2023 are a great avenue for human resource practitioners, business leaders and subject matter experts to gather and discuss challenges and realities in the current socio-economic climate.
