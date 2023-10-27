King-designate Sultan Ibrahim a much loved, people-oriented ruler

: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar who was elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today is well-known as a people-friendly Ruler who is very concerned about the people's issues.

Aged 65, His Majesty is very well known to the people of Johor for his loving nature and for always reaching out to the people, especially through the ‘Kembara Mahkota Johor’ which he inspired since becoming the Tunku Mahkota of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim is also known for being outspoken on issues of cleanliness and environmental concerns, which are among his key areas of focus. In fact, His Majesty is often seen visiting stalls and eateries in various districts while mingling with his subjects. headtopics.com

In an interview with Bernama last month, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his readiness to fulfill his duties for the nation and the people. In terms of leadership, Sultan Ibrahim’s qualities are clearly evident due to his involvement in military activities, which has formed the basis for his spirit of determination, discipline and strong character.

Sultan Ibrahim's strong military spirit led him to pursue the American Army Special Forces and Pathfinder training, during which he made 19 parachute jumps, eight of them at night. Sultan Ibrahim also conducted several jumps in Bandung, Indonesia, and was commissioned as an honorary member of the Indonesian Special Forces (KOPASSUS). headtopics.com

In addition, His Majesty also underwent naval training at the Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Lumut, Perak which made him a skilled military officer, proficient in land, sea, and air operations.Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the older brother of the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, has a keen interest in various cuisines and is a skilled cook himself.

