King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abuses

But his comments Tuesday on the first day of a state visit to Kenya disappointed some who were seeking a formal apology for Britain’s brutal crackdown on the nation’s independence struggle. “There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse,” he told a state banquet.“None of this can change the past but by addressing our history with honesty and openness, we can perhaps demonstrate the strength of our friendship today, and in so doing, we can I hope continue to build an ever-closer bond for the years ahead.

“In no way did he acknowledge any of the grave concerns that we have raised,” KHRC programme adviser Martin Mavenjina told AFP.Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, is on his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year.On Wednesday, the royals visited a war cemetery in Nairobi to honour Africans who served the British empire in two world wars, laying a wreath in front of their graves before meeting Kenyan veterans, some in wheelchairs.

One veteran, Samweli Mburia, who said he was over 100 years old, told AFP he had originally received a medal during colonial rule but got rid of it because he “feared retribution” from independence fighters.

On Tuesday, Charles and his host President William Ruto laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Uhuru Gardens, a place steeped in Kenyan history.

