King calls on Malaysia’s workforce, talents to make lifelong learning a priority

: Malaysia’s workforce and talents must be encouraged and inspired to make lifelong learning and continuous personal development a priority for the country to remain strong and competitive in the future.said it is imperative for the government and industry players to work together to expand learning and development opportunities for the people.

“To continue our growth and recovery momentum, we must continue to invest in our talents and workforce,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah in his royal address at the launch of the National Human Capital Conference and Exhibition (NHCCE) 2023 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

His Majesty said the MOHR had also introduced various initiatives to provide upskilling, placement, employment and income-generation opportunities for communities in need such as single mothers, former prisoners, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. headtopics.com

“With the initiatives put forward by the MOHR and the collective efforts of industry players, I am confident that we can achieve our goal of having a 35 per cent skilled workforce by 2030,” said the King.

These changes have also caused a significant paradigm shift for the people, businesses, industries and nation, said His Majesty. “At the core of this is the fact that our people help us persevere during periods of economic uncertainties and they also help us progress during periods of economic prosperity,” said His Majesty. headtopics.com

Peserta Himpunan 10,000 Solidariti Palestin banjiri Kuala LumpurFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

Body found floating near MMEA's Kuala Kurau jetty identified as 23-year-old womanForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Dead body found floating near MMEA jetty in Kuala KurauMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Missing woman found dead at Kuala Kurau jettyIPOH, Oct 29 — A woman reported missing on Friday was found dead at the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone jetty near Parit Buntar yesterday. Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri... Read more ⮕

King reminds universities of importance in promoting unityKUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has told universities not to forget the important role of e... Read more ⮕