Khairy Jamaluddin Chooses to 'Make Peace' Despite Mahathir's Actions

Khairy Jamaluddin chooses to 'make peace' despite what Mahathir Mohamad and his team did to his father-in-law and himself. In a recent podcast episode of Keluar Sekejap, Khairy Jamaluddin casually asked Dr Mahathir Mohamad 'why Tun doesn't like me?'. Mahathir was momentarily stunned but calmly answered. I don't need to repeat his answer as many have followed the podcast or read media reports about it.

However, it crossed my mind, what if Mahathir asked KJ - 'Why don't you like me?' or 'Do you not like me?'. In my opinion, the second question should be asked first because the answer will determine whether the first question is relevant or not. Both questions can be raised if we consider what Mahathir did to Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who we all know is Khairy's father-in-law. Let's recall 9 March 2008, one day after PRU12 was held

