Keychron Keyboards Malaysia release - New high-performance mechanical keyboard available from RM299

In case you don’t know, the Keychron keyboards are compatible with a wide range of devices. That includes Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android and Linux. The Keychron’s Lazada flagship store opens on 11 November 2023. So, you can pre-order your preferred gadgets from this platform.

Moreover, you can choose from up to 88 products. That includes high-performance mechanical keyboards, premium key switches, unique keycap sets, mouses, cables and a keyboard carrying case. Besides, Keychron Malaysia is going to have a Chup Dulu presale campaign and Crazy Brand Mega Offer to kickstart their keyboard sales.

As of now, Keychron features the Q1 Pro, C1 Pro and K3 Pro models. Prices for the keyboards range from RM249 to RM1299. You are also entitled to a maximum RM400 voucher to enjoy Lazada Bonus discounts and exclusive limited-time Flash Sales on selected products during the Double 11 campaign on Lazada.If you are looking for new keyboards, these promotions might interest you. So, you might want to get them while the offers last.

What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Keychron is officially in Malaysia — official web store opening at Lazada on 11.11KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Keychron is no stranger to keyboard fans and enthusiasts around the world. First launched in 2017, they kicked off their world domination in the mechanical...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

SOYA_CINCAU: Keychron is officially in Malaysia - official web store opening at Lazada on 11.11Keychron Malaysia now has an official store on Lazada, so mechanical keyboard fans can get their hands on Keychron products straight from the brand. Read on to find out what deals they have for the upcoming 11.11 sale

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more ⮕

SOYA_CINCAU: Honor X9b 5G: New toughest smartphone in Malaysia, large 5800mAh battery, priced at RM1,499You can now pre-order the Honor X9b 5G in Malaysia, a smartphone whose unique feature is its 'ultra bounce, anti drop' 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display that's tougher than the rest.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Malaysia should consider pegging ringgit to US dollar, says Dr MThe former prime minister says the local currency may slide a further 5% to a record-low RM5 per dollar.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Malaysia's stand in WHO Convention Agreement among issues to be raise in Parliament todayKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The government's position on the Pandemic Treaty of the World Health Organisation Convention Agreement (WHO CA+) and the amendment of the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕