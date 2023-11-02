Keychron is officially in Malaysia — official web store opening at Lazada on 11.11

The brand will be offering over 88 different models on their Lazada official store, which is slated to open on 11 November, just in time for the annual 11.11 sale period celebrated by the e-commerce platforms. They will be offering mechanical keyboards, premium key switches, unique keycap sets, mice, cables and keyboard carrying cases.
Keychron assures that Malaysian customers will enjoy their products at affordable prices, with the products starting from RM 249. Better yet, customers can collect up to RM400 vouchers to enjoy Lazada Bonus discounts, along with exclusive limited-time Flash Sales on selected products during the Double 11 campaign on Lazada.
During the opening, Keychron will be offering the following promotions on selected products via the Chup Dulu Deals. Customers can pick up the following items:Keychron is also doing a promotion where a customer spends a minimum of RM500 on any product from the Keychron Official Store and they will receive an instant RM50 discount. The deal is available only on 11 November, from 12:00AM to 2:00AM.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕