Kenyan NGO demands ‘public apology’ from King Charles over colonial abuses

The UK’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to embark on Tuesday on a four-day trip to Kenya, his first visit as king to a Commonwealth member. (Pool/AP pic)

NAIROBI: British King Charles III must offer an “unequivocal public apology” for abuses during colonial rule, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) said today, two days before the British monarch visits the country.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla are set to embark on Tuesday on a four-day trip to the East African nation, his first visit as king to a Commonwealth member. “We call upon the King on behalf of the British government to issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology (as opposed to the very cautious, self-preserving and protective statements of regrets) for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens,” the non-governmental organisation KHRC said. headtopics.com

According to Buckingham Palace, Charles was expected to tackle “the more painful aspects” of the UK’s historic relationship with Kenya. This would include the 1952-1960 “Emergency”, when colonial authorities clamped down on the Mau Mau guerrilla campaign against European settlers.

About 10,000 people – mainly from the Kikuyu community – were killed during the suppression of the uprising. “His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya,” the palace said this month.“We further demand effective reparations for all the atrocities committed to the different groups in the country,” it said, urging President William Ruto to “prioritise this in his meetings” with Charles. headtopics.com

Masjid, NGO anjur program solidariti kepada PalestinMasjid, NGO anjur program solidariti kepada Palestin Read more ⮕

King reminds varsities to promote unityOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

King reminds universities of importance in promoting unityKUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has told universities not to forget the important role of e... Read more ⮕

Johor Sultan returns home after being named as the next KingOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

King takes part in friendly Istana Negara-LHDN golf competitionJOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah in Kuala Lumpur Saturday (Oct 28). Read more ⮕

Sabah welcomes Sultan Ibrahim as next KingKota Kinabalu: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, on behalf of the people of Sabah, has congratulated Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on being elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Friday. Read more ⮕