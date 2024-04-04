Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade Ensures Sufficient Fuel Supplies for Aidilfitri

The Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has made scheduling arrangements to ensure that fuel supplies such as diesel and petrol are sufficient during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations. Its director, Azman Ismail, said that for this purpose, KPDN ensures that its enforcement teams accompany tankers at the borders of Terengganu and Gua Musang entering the state.

He said this is to ensure the safe arrival of the fuel supplies and to prevent any disruptions in the supply. “The actual quantity of fuel cannot be determined because each station in the state has different quotas. Nevertheless, we will ensure that fuel supplies are not disrupted during this festive season and do not inconvenience consumers,“ he told reporters here today. Elaborating further, Azman said that KPDN will also ensure that fuel supplies are not smuggled across the national borders indiscriminatel

