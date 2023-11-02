Kelantan MACC nabs two civil servants over RM18,000 false claims

According to a source, the first suspect, a man, was arrested at about 9am today, when he was asked to record a statement at the Kelantan MACC office, while the second suspect, a woman, was arrested at her home several hours later at 1pm. ― Bernama picKOTA BARU, Nov 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Kelantan branch, arrested two civil servants on suspicion of submitting three claims containing false details related to the supply of equipment to a school, amounting to RM18,000.

According to a source, the first suspect, a man, was arrested at about 9am today, when he was asked to record a statement at the Kelantan MACC office, while the second suspect, a woman, was arrested at her home several hours later at 1pm.It is understood that the male suspect, who is also the owner of a company, is believed to have conspired with the female suspect to submit three false claims to the school.

