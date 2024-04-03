Kelantan and Kedah governments announce special Aidilfitri aid for civil servants

The Kelantan government has announced a special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 for state civil servants on Grade 56 and below. The payment will be made before Tuesday and will involve a sum of RM5.3mil. Political appointees will also receive a RM250 special aid.

In Kedah, the state government will make a RM500 special Aidilfitri payment to the 5,221 civil servants in the state.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kedah police intensify border operation during Ramadan and AidilfitriALOR SETAR: Kedah Police will step up operations and enforcement at the country’s entry points including land and sea routes to curb any cross-border ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Kedah police intensify border operation during Ramadan and AidilfitriALOR SETAR: Kedah Police will step up operations and enforcement at the country’s entry points including land and sea routes to curb any cross-border ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Polis Kelantan terima lebih 200 permohonan permit jual bunga api, mercunPASIR MAS: Polis Kelantan menerima sebanyak 225 permohonan permit menjual bunga api dan mercun sempena Aidilfitri tahun ini. Ketua Polis Kelantan Datu...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Pahang considering Aidilfitri bonus for civil servants, says MBKUANTAN, March 29 — The Pahang state government is deliberating on whether to provide Hari Raya Aidilfitri bonuses to its civil servants. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Pahang MB: Special Aidilfitri aid of RM1,000 for civil servants in stateKUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — About 8,000 civil servants in Pahang will receive a special Aidilfitri assistance of RM1,000 each. This was announced by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

PM Anwar announces RM500 special Aidilfitri aid for civil servants, RM250 for pensionersPUTRAJAYA, April 1 — The government has agreed to give a special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM500 to civil servants on Grade 56 and below, including contract appointees,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »