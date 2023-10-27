Kedah floods: 166 evacuees in relief centres

ALOR SETAR: A total of 166 people from 134 families have been evacuated to three temporary relief centres (PPS) following flash floods at Baling and Bandar Baharu on Thursday (Oct 26) night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) disaster management secretariat chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said 159 victims from 131 families were relocated to two PPS in Baling. "The victims are at the PSS at SK Seri Bayu and SK Siong that were activated at 9pm on Thursday," he said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27).

He said in Bandar Baharu, seven victims from three families were seeking shelter at Masjid Sungai Batu. Muhammad Suhaimi said several areas in three other districts in the state, namely Sik, Kuala Muda, and Kulim, were also affected by rising waters due to continuous heavy rain on Thursday night."We are monitoring river levels and low-risk areas," he said. headtopics.com

He said in Kulim, flash floods inundated Kampung Bendang Sera, while in Kuala Muda, floods affected nine villages in Teloi Kiri, namely Kampung Bukit Perak A, Kampung Jerai, Kampung Bukit Topanga, Kampung Haji Ismail, Kampung Sungkap Para, Kampung Haji Safar, Kampung Songkai, Kampung Belakang Masjid, and Kampung Paya Keladi.

He said Kampung Bukit Hangus in Jeneri also experienced rising waters due to heavy rain last night, but no PPS has been opened.

