Keanu Reeves: From Hollywood Icon to Career Resurgence

He was once the hottest actor in Hollywood. The Matrix had made him an icon. But then his career fizzled, not that he ever stopped working. He appeared in two Matrix sequels and many forgettable potboilers. But then John Wick happened, and in Parabellum, his third outing, currently getting rave reviews, the 54-year-old is back on top.

In previous interviews, he wouldn’t talk about his father, who was serving time in jail for cocaine possession, or about the loss of his child (with the late actress Jennifer Syme) who was stillborn. “I don’t feel I have any obligation to share my private life with people who enjoy my work”, was his rationale. Although born in Lebanon, Reeves holds a Canadian passport. even though his mother is British and his father is of Chinese-Hawaiian parentage. The name Keanu means “cool breeze over the mountains” in Hawaiian. The family lived in Australia and New York before settling in Toronto, where he spent his teenage year





