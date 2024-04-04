KDCA Council of Elders lodges report against Facebook post insulting Christian community

The KDCA Council of Elders has lodged a report against a Facebook post by one Suara Anak Sabah S.A.S. which insulted the Christian community and Keningau Oath Stone. KDCA Council of Elders Chairman Datuk Stephen Sondoh said the culprit showed disrespect for Christians in Sabah to the extent of asking them to leave the State. He said the culprit openly defied the Agong who called for unity and harmony among the multiracial community of Malaysia in the wake of recent incidents in the peninsula.

The person also belittled the historical Keningau Batu Sumpah or Keningau Oath Stone by calling it a pagan stone and for its destruction, said Datuk Stephen Sondoh

