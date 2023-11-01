Kazakhstan welcomes France’s Macron under Moscow’s disapproving gaze

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan November 1, 2023. — Press service of the President of Kazakhstan handout pic via ReutersASTANA, Nov 1 — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kazakhstan today on the first leg of a trip to Central Asia, a region long regarded as Russia’s backyard which has drawn fresh Western attention since the war in Ukraine began.

Oil-rich Kazakhstan has already emerged as a replacement supplier of crude to European nations turning off Russian supply and an important link in the new China-Europe trade route bypassing Russia. At a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Macron complimented Astana for refusing to side with Moscow on Ukraine and said the two countries planned to sign significant business deals.“We will be able to make progress on important international matters, underscore our commitment to the United Nations charter and principles such as territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” he said through an interpreter.

Russia has voiced concern at the West’s growing diplomatic activity in former Soviet Central Asian nations. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last week the West was trying to pull Russia’s “neighbours, friends and allies” away from it.

“I do not underestimate by any means the pressure that some actors may be putting on you,” Macron told Tokayev. “France highly values our friendship. We follow the path of friendship.”“This is the path for your country which refuses to be a vassal of any powers, and wants to maintained balanced relations with different countries in the interest of your people. Such a strategy is close to France.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Macron begins tour of Central Asia with visit to KazakhstanThe region has drawn fresh Western attention since the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Kazakhstan grieves worst mining disaster in country’s historyKARAGANDA, Oct 31 — Standing shoulder to shoulder with his colleagues in the autumn drizzle, miner Arman Kasimov bid his final farewell to a friend killed in last week’s mining...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Macron begins tour of Central Asia with visit to KazakhstanThe region has drawn fresh Western attention since the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Bilateral cooperation helped reduce congestion at Causeway, says AnwarThe prime minister welcomes continued efforts to improve cross-border traffic, including the RTS link.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Public varsity enrolment fee move laudedLAHAD DATU: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) welcomes the move to limit enrolment fees for public universities to no more than RM1,500.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕