Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expresses his condolences for the miners who died in the blaze at an ArcelorMittal mine yesterday. (Kazakhstan’s Presidential Press Office/AP pic)
The tragedy, which struck at the Kostenko coal mine in the Karaganda region yesterday, came after a series of deadly incidents at ArcelorMittal mines and has prompted the nationalisation of the company’s local affiliate.
The death toll overtook a 2006 accident that killed 41 miners at another ArcelorMittal site. It also came just two months after another incident killed five miners.“Every miner is a hero, because when he goes down, he does not know if he will come back or not,” said former miner Sergei Glazkov.Daniar Mustafin, a 42-year-old salesman, said he favoured “full nationalisation without material compensation for the current owners”. headtopics.com
The Kazakh government and the steel giant announced a preliminary agreement to “transfer ownership of the (local) firm in favour of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated. Today, flags were at half-mast to mark the day of national mourning declared by Tokayev, an AFP correspondent saw.
Outside a hospital in Karaganda, relatives of those who had survived the blast were thanking the heavens.“Two of his ribs were slightly torn apart from the blow and he had surgery to put them back in place,” he added.“They must answer before court because they did not ensure people’s safety,” said local member of parliament Kudaibergen Beksultanov.The group’s arrival in Kazakhstan in 1995 was initially seen as a beacon of hope during the economic slump that followed the fall of communism. headtopics.com