"I'm going home a very happy man today," said veteran goalkeeper Neuer, who made his first appearance after almost a year out with a broken leg.In a game which saw three red cards before half-time for the first time in Bundesliga history, Joshua Kimmich was the first to go for an early bath.

“I’m going home a very happy man today,” said veteran goalkeeper Neuer, who made his first appearance after almost a year out with a broken leg.In a game which saw three red cards before half-time for the first time in Bundesliga history, Joshua Kimmich was the first to go for an early bath.

The visitors then went down to nine men just before half-time after Matej Maglica was sent off for an almost identical challenge on Kane. Jamal Musiala and Sane then put the game beyond Darmstadt’s reach with two elegant long-range finishes in quick succession. headtopics.com

Grischa Proemel scored an early opener as Hoffenheim hit Stuttgart on the counter-attack early on, before Wout Weghorst doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Stuttgart are now in third, just one point ahead of RB Leipzig, who thrashed Cologne 6-0 in Saturday’s late game.

Benjamin Sesko stabbed home a fifth two minutes from time before Christoph Baumgartner smashed a brilliant long-range strike into the bottom corner in injury time.