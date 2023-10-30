Kajang's Jalan Reko to be upgraded to resolve flooding issue

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan said a 3.5km stretch near the Kajang 2 KTM station would be upgraded as a long-term solution at the flood hotspot.

He said the project, estimated to cost RM92mil and take about three years, would be funded by the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR). “The project involves works to increase the road level and drainage system capacity, and was approved in 2021.

“However, the implementation has taken time due to the need to acquire private land along the stretch.“Work is expected to start in the first quarter of next year,” he said on Monday (Oct 30) during a visit to the site. headtopics.com

Besides inadequate drainage capacity, Syahredzan said another reason for flooding was debris caught in rubbish traps, which sometimes blocked the water flow and caused overflowing. “As a short-term measure, I have requested the authorities to ensure that rubbish is cleared from the traps frequently and to monitor the condition of the drainage system to minimise flooding incidents,” he said.

