K-pop Star Karina and Actor Lee Jae-wook Break Up After Five Weeks of Dating

Another South Korean celebrity couple has called it quits just weeks after going public with their relationship. Hot on the heels of the March 30 announcement that actor Ryu Jun-yeol and actress Han So-hee had parted ways a mere two weeks after making their romance official, Karina of K-pop girl group Aespa and actor Lee Jae-wook have broken up five weeks after acknowledging they were dating.

'Lee decided to end the relationship to focus on the work that he is filming, leaving them as colleagues who support each other,' his agency C-JeS Studios said in a press statement, according to Yonhap News Agency. Karina, 23, and Lee, 25, confirmed their relationship on Feb 27, when news of them dating was reported by South Korean publication Dispatch. The pair had been seeing each other since they met at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 men's collection fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Jan 14. But their romance reveal sparked a backlash

