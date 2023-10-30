Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case

Former president Donald Trump in the past has called special counsel Jack Smith a ‘deranged lunatic’ and a ‘thug’. (AP pic)

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Sunday reinstated a gag order she imposed on Donald Trump in the Washington case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, denying his bid for a stay pending appeal.

The order prohibited Trump from targeting the special counsel prosecuting his case or witnesses who might be called to testify about his efforts to upend his election loss. US district judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the gag order at the justice department’s request. She temporarily lifted it on Oct 20 after Trump’s lawyers appealed. And she reversed that decision on Sunday evening, according to the court’s docket.Trump in the past has called special counsel Jack Smith a “deranged lunatic” and a “thug,” among other insults. headtopics.com

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted to interfere unlawfully in the counting of votes and block the congressional certification of his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

