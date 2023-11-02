Judge cries for abused child

Nurul Asyiqin Mohamad Zahir, 27, and Singaporean Awiin Chua, 30, pleaded guilty to abusing and neglecting Nurul Asyiqin’s seven-year-old son. “The bond between a mother and a child is very special. If you (Nurul Asyiqin) asked him whether he wants to follow you, he will surely want to be with you even though he knows he would be in pain.

In a video that has since gone viral, the boy had been reportedly rescued from the mother’s house by neighbours. “The frequency of the abuse every day from July 1 to Aug 9 is based on the presence of old and new wounds as well as scars on the victim’s body.

Nurul Asyiqin and her housemate, Chua, were first brought to court on Aug 16 and charged with physically injuring her son at a house in Bandar Layangkasa, Pasir Gudang from July 1 until Aug 9. Both accused were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and which carried a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum 20 years’ imprisonment or both upon conviction.

