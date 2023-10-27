Judge asks Trump if he wants his election trial televised

Former president Donald Trump has made extensive comments to TV cameras staked outside a New York state courtroom. (AP pic)

US district judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington asked Trump’s lawyers to give their opinion by Nov 10 on media requests to broadcast the trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2024. Prosecutors have said in court filings that they oppose the effort but have not explained why. They are due to file their argument by Nov 3.

It is unclear whether Trump, a former reality television star who has aggressively courted publicity in his business and political career, will want to broadcast the trial, which will come in the thick of the Republican nominating contest. headtopics.com

Federal courts, unlike many state courts, bar TV cameras and photography in courtrooms. A US judicial panel on Thursday agreed to consider relaxing that broadcast ban, but said any change would not happen until after Trump stands trial in this case and a second criminal trial due to start in May over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

