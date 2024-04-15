JPJ issues summonses and seizes motorcycles in operation against illegal racing

: The Penang Road Transport Department issued 214 summonses to motorcyclists for various offences under Op Rempit to prevent illegal racing on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway , yesterday.

JPJ, in a statement today, announced that besides the summonses, 10 motorcycles were also seized in the integrated operation conducted by the Penang JPJ Operations Unit with the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of the district police headquarters and the Department of Environment . “The operation which began from 11.30 pm on Sunday until 5 am today was aimed at preventing illegal racing and unauthorised speed testing, which were found to be prevalent especially late at night until early morning.

"Among the offences detected during the operation were extreme modifications to motorcycles to increase speed such as using 'sotong' tyres and removal of rear brakes while displaying fancy registration plates and altering the swing arm. "Other offences included modifying the exhaust pipe, underage driving, driving without a valid licence and expired Motor Vehicle Licence , not having insurance coverage, failure to display the 'P' sticker, and other technical offences," the statement read.

