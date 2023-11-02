JPJ issues 3,992 summonses during special ops in Negri

The JPJ teams had inspected 30,467 vehicles during the operation held from Oct 1 carried out to ensure owners and drivers complied strictly to all regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Land Public Transport Act 2010."We had focused on seven major regulations pertaining to the validity of the driver's licence, vehicle permits and insurance and other technical specifications," the JPJ said in a statement.
It said summonses were issued to drivers and owners of 2,192 vehicles for various offences. Of these, 1,576 were commercial vehicles. The department had also issued 2,421 notices to the drivers and operators which included requiring them to have their vehicles inspected and those which were believed to have been loaded, to have them weighed at the nearest station.Other offences included cutting queues, overtaking along double lines, beating the red light, using the emergency lane, using mobile phones while driving and overloading.
"The JPJ views the violation of road traffic regulations and rules seriously as this can endanger the lives or inconvenience other road users.Health Ministry to take ‘firm and efficient’ approach in future procurement, says Dr ZalihaPalestine Solidarity Week about peace and love, says Fadhlina
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕