Jordan to ‘immediately’ recall Israel envoy over Gaza war

Jordanians gather during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Amman, Jordan, October 31, 2023. — Reuters picAMMAN, Nov 2 — Jordan on Wednesday said it would “immediately” recall its ambassador to Israel in protest at the war against Gaza’s Hamas rulers trigged by the militant group’s October 7 attacks.

“Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi decided to immediately recall Jordan’s ambassador to Israel,” the foreign ministry said in a statement that condemned “the ongoing Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”.

Now in its 26th day, the conflict began after Hamas militants stormed over the Gaza border and killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say. Israel’s devastating military response in Gaza has killed 8,796 people, including 3,648 children, medics in the Hamas-run territory said on Wednesday.As Israel expanded its operations and sent in ground troops on Friday, Safadi warned it would result in “a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In 1994, Jordan became the second Arab state to make peace with Israel after Egypt in 1979. Its population includes more than two million Palestinian refugees.An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman said the country “regrets the decision of the Jordanian government to recall its ambassador”.

