Jordan tells its ambassador to leave Israel over war in Gaza

This handout picture provided by the UAE Presidential Court shows Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (right) receiving Jordanian King Abdullah II during a state visit reception at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Watan presidential palace on November 1, 2023. — UAE Presidential Court handout pic via AFPAMMAN, Nov 1 — Jordan has told its ambassador to come back from Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The ambassador would only return to Tel Aviv if Israel halted its war on the enclave and ended “the humanitarian crisis it has caused,” the ministry added. Israel’s ambassador in Jordan, who left two weeks ago amid protests, would only be allowed to return on the same conditions, the ministry added. — Reuters

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Sembilan tentera Israel terbunuh di GazaGaza terkini: Sembilan tentera Israel terbunuh di Gaza

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Kereta kebal Israel mara ke barat laut GazaGaza terkini: Kereta kebal Israel mara ke barat laut Gaza walaupun semalam dikatakan berjaya dihalang oleh pejuang Hamas.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat ZionisGaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat Zionis

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Israel cuba ‘memisahkan’ utara Gaza dari selatanGaza terkini: Israel cuba 'memisahkan' utara Gaza dari selatan tentera Israel kini berada di jalan utama Salah al-Din dan al-Rasheed,

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Gaza menjadi kawasan perkuburan untuk kanak-kanakGaza terkini: Gaza menjadi kawasan perkuburan untuk kanak-kanak selian mangsa serangan mereka juga alami dihaidrasi.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Kanada seru gencatan sementara dalam perang GazaGaza terkini: Kanada seru gencatan sementara dalam perang Gaza walaupun negara itu berkecuali ketika resolusi PBB.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕