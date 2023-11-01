Jordan tells its ambassador to leave Israel over war in Gaza

This handout picture provided by the UAE Presidential Court shows Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (right) receiving Jordanian King Abdullah II during a state visit reception at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Watan presidential palace on November 1, 2023. — UAE Presidential Court handout pic via AFPAMMAN, Nov 1 — Jordan has told its ambassador to come back from Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The ambassador would only return to Tel Aviv if Israel halted its war on the enclave and ended “the humanitarian crisis it has caused,” the ministry added. Israel’s ambassador in Jordan, who left two weeks ago amid protests, would only be allowed to return on the same conditions, the ministry added. — Reuters
