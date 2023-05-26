Jordan's foreign minister criticizes Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza, calling it blatant aggression against Palestinian civilians. He accuses Israel of committing war crimes by besieging Gaza and cutting off essential supplies. This highlights the strained relations between Israel and Jordan. Safadi urges for an immediate cease-fire and end to the fighting.





🏆 3. DailyExpress_MY » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat ZionisGaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat Zionis

Source: UMonline - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Israel and Gaza at war after Hamas launches surprise attackSDEROT (Israel), Oct 8 — More than 200 Israelis died in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas yesterday, the army said, as Prime Minister Benjamin...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Israel launches new airstrikes in Gaza amid Hamas attackGAZA CITY: Israeli warplanes launched new airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Sunday amid rising tensions following a surprise Hamas attack into Israeli towns, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Israel launches new airstrikes in Gaza amid Hamas attackGAZA CITY: Israeli warplanes launched new airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Sunday amid rising tensions following a surprise Hamas attack into Israel...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Tentera Israel bertempur dengan pejuang Hamas di Semenanjung GazaTentera Israel bertempur dengan pejuang Hamas di Semenanjung Gaza

Source: UMonline - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with HamasSDEROT, Israel, Oct 9 — Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory, declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict's death toll surged above 1,100 after the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »