Johoreans welcome future King

Welcoming our new King: Sultan Ibrahim wound down his window to wave to the masses while driving his own vehicle; — Bernama

Shouts of “Daulat Tuanku” were heard while some people held up banners with the words “Menjunjung Tahniah Tuanku” (Congratulations Tuanku). From the airport, His Majesty drove to Istana Bukit Serene where Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah congratulated him.

Permata Baiduri Malaysia president Faridah Hamzah, 42, said Sultan Ibrahim is well-loved by Johoreans as a caring Ruler, and His Majesty is usually the first to help the people when there are calamities, including the time when severe floods hit the state. She added that some of the people came as early as 6.30am yesterday. headtopics.com

“As Johoreans, we are proud and this is our way of expressing it to His Majesty. Tuanku has cared for the people even from the days when he was Tunku Mahkota of Johor,” he added.

