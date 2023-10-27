Johor Sultan to be the new King

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, will be the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Keeper of the Rulers' Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad also announced that Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah will be the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong. In a statement on Friday (Oct 27), he said the Conference of Rulers held its 263rd meeting at Istana Negara and declared that Sultan Ibrahim had been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year reign beginning Jan 31, 2024.More to come

Read more:

staronline »

Al-Sultan Abdullah shouldered responsibility with trust, wisdom and perfection, says Johor SultanKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Conference of Rulers today expressed its appreciation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for shouldering... Read more ⮕

Sultan Johor: Al-Sultan Abdullah pikul tanggungjawab penuh amanah, cukup sempurnaKUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Raja-Raja menzahirkan penghargaan kepada Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah kerana memi... Read more ⮕

Johor Sultan: Al-Sultan Abdullah shouldered responsibility with trust, wisdom and perfectionKUALA LUMPUR: The Conference of Rulers today expressed its appreciation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Sha... Read more ⮕

Sultan of Johor chairs 262nd Meeting of Conference of RulersKUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, chaired the 262nd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara her... Read more ⮕

Sultan Johor pengerusikan Mesyuarat Majlis Raja-Raja ke-262Sultan Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar mempengerusikan Mesyuarat Majlis Raja-Raja ke-262 di Istana Negara, di sini hari ini. Read more ⮕

Sultan Johor dipilih Agong ke-17Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar akan menggantikan Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah yang tamat penggal pada 30 Jan depan. Read more ⮕