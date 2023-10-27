Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Elected As 17th Agong; Sister & Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Moved To

The announcement delighted many, but none more so than Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. The Raja Permaisuri Agong was moved to tears as it was confirmed that her brother would be next in line for the throne.The Conference of Rulers 263rd special meeting was held this morning.

Shortly after the meeting was adjourned, many flocked to Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar to congratulate him. This, of course, included the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang whom Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar will be taking over for next year on 31st January. However, he wasn't the only family member there to congratulate Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah also managed to steal a moment to hug her brother, and was later seen wiping away tears from her eyes while standing by his side. She was later spotted comforting Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar when he shed a few tears himself! It certainly must have been a touching moment for the siblings who were earlier spotted walking into the National Palace while hand-in-hand.Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar will be starting his five-year term on 31st January 2024. headtopics.com

