Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong, to serve five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin is deputy Agong

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will be installed as the 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong on January 31, 2024. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Istana Negara today announced Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as the 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.Sultan Iskandar’s five-year reign as Malaysia’s King will start from January 31 next year.

He replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang who served as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The appointment was announced by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad after the Conference of Rulers convened a special meeting this morning.Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah was also announced as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for five years, also starting from January 31, 2024.

