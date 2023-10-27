Johor Ruler: Sultan Abdullah resolved political crisis, prioritised people

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conference of Rulers expressed its appreciation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for shouldering the responsibility of being the country’s protector since 2019 with trust, wisdom and perfection.

“Nevertheless, all of these issues were successfully resolved through the wisdom of Paduka Adinda (Sultan Abdullah) in negotiations with political leaders and with the Rulers. Sultan Ibrahim said the inaugural Kembara Kenali Borneo held in September had successfully strengthened the relationship between the monarchy and the people and the people’s loyalty to the monarch and the country.Meanwhile, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal’s office, in a statement, said the Conference of Rulers’ meeting discussed matters related to Islam, including the use of the word Allah, as well as appointments for the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

According to the statement, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also provided the latest security briefing, while Chief of Defence Forces Jeneral Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman presented a briefing on national defence. headtopics.com

Also in attendance were the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

