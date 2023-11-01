Johor police chief: Cops detect secret society recruitment of secondary school students

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said students being forced to join secret societies are believed to be recruited to engage in criminal activities, including drug trafficking. He said the suspicion was confirmed when they received two reports of students being beaten and forced to join two secret societies known as “Hong Hong San Gang” and “Ngo Sek Kee Gang” in the state recently.

“The activity of secret society recruitment of our schoolboys seems to have just happened recently, so far two reports were received and there may be more cases but go unreported.“The underworld is believed to be targeting students in urban areas, as opposed to rural areas.

“So my advice to teachers in particular is to report to the police, because there are liaison officers in schools, so please pass on the information,” he said. He said at the same time, in the case of the “Hong Hong San Gang” and “Ngo Sek Kee Gang” who recruited students, a total of six men involved in the case were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 45 of the Organisation Act 1966 in the Muar Magistrates’ Court on October 17.

