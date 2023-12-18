Johor Education Dept told to monitor talks in state’s schools after viral video of event with influencer and students

After viral video of event with influencer and students, Johor Education Dept told to monitor talks in state’s schoolsPETALING JAYA, Dec 18 – I first discovered Shui Kee Steamed Chicken in 2019 as I frequent the Jalan Penchala food court. It's the busiest stall in this small food court hidden at the back of PJ Old Town, where the factories are located.There's no sign board but it's the second last one from the end of the row of Chinese stalls.

This food court is divided into various areas, where stalls selling Chinese, Indian and Malay food are sold.Look for the stall which is the second one from the end of the row of the Chinese stalls along Jalan 2/27 Last week, when I visited the food court, it was actually to check out another stall but since that did not pan out, I jumped over to Shui Kee Steamed Chicken for a quick lunch. During the weekday, lunch seems to be a hurried affair as customers are eager to get their food quickly. It's a mix of office workers and people who live nearby.Squeezed into the small stall, you find the whole family at wor





