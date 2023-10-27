Johor cops receive 16 reports of fraud totalling RM1.08mil over six days

JOHOR BARU: Johor police received 16 reports of fraud cases involving illegal investment activities with a cumulative total loss of RM1.08mil.

State police chief Comm Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the cases were recorded from Oct 20 to Oct 26 this year with losses starting from as low as RM300 up to RM315,469. “Victims are tricked into investing in non-existent investment companies with the promises of lucrative profits within the shortest period of time,’’ he said in a statement.

Comm Kamarul Zaman said the companies purportedly offering the investment schemes include Pslus Aers Investment, Bitcoin, Fxpro, BF8 Coin and Sedia Investment Promotion.Comm Kamarul Zaman advised members of the public to always be alert and take extra precautions, especially in matters involving financial-related matters. headtopics.com

“The Johor Police contingent has social media platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, where the public can get the latest information on commercial crime modus operandi," he said. For more information, please contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 as a preliminary action to block the outflow from victims’ bank accounts into the suspects’ accounts, he added.

