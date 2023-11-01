Johor cops nab 25 over viral video of gang fight

He said the suspects, aged between 14 and 58, from Hong Hong San, Ngo Sek Kee and Gee Ah Heng gangs were caught in several locations in Selangor, Pahang, Melaka, Muar and Johor Baru from Oct 5 to Oct 22.

He said in the video, two secondary school students were beaten and the victims were forced to join the two secret societies. “The three suspects also have tattoos, which have connection to the secret societies, on their bodies,’’ he said.

He said for the fighting incident involving two gang members, the case was investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966. He said two accused admitted to the charge and were fined RM3,000 while another four accused pleaded not guilty.

