John Mayer collaborates with Audemars Piguet to design a timepiece

Audemars Piguet ’s collaboration with the Grammy-winning artist continues its enriching dialogues with talented individuals. — Picture courtesy of Audemars Piguet KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — American singer-guitarist John Mayer has partnered with Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet to design a timepiece.
An avid watch collector and long-time friend of the brand, Mayer lent his collector’s eye and taste for precision and aesthetic beauty to the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. The result is an elegant watch in 18-carat white gold, enhanced by a deep blue dial. — Picture courtesy of Audemars Piguet Designed to fit all wrists, these models include the new aesthetic introduced in 2023 on the first stainless steel timepieces, as well as the collection’s signature dial design.Five years after its launch, the collection continues to evolve and today boasts a large range of sizes, materials, colours and complications.
John Mayer Audemars Piguet Timepiece Collaboration Watch Design
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Singer John Mayer x Audemars Piguet Launch Limited Edition Royal Oak Perpetual CalendarFamous singer-songwriter John Mayer is very serious about his watch collection. As a timepiece aficionado with a collection worth 'tens of millions,' it's no
Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »