Johari: UTP can set up branch in Sarawak

KUCHING: Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) is welcome to set up a branch campus in Sarawak, says Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.“It’s up to the management, but if PETRONAS wants to have a branch campus in Sarawak, we welcome it.

“If they decide to have it in Bintulu, why not?” he said after launching the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) campus in Bintulu yesterday. Abang Johari said UTP students would be able to do their practical training in Bintulu, which is a growing industrial hub in the state.

He said PETRONAS could work with the state government on a training centre for MRSM leavers and university graduates. “Fresh graduates are not necessarily experts; they need training in specialised skills such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage or transporting hydrogen,” he said.

PETRONAS chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh, who was also present, said the national oil company would consider the proposal to set up a branch campus in Sarawak.On the Bintulu MRSM campus, Abang Johari said it would provide opportunities for students to take up science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

The Premier said this was in line with the state’s goal to produce skilled human capital for new economic sectors. The RM122mil Bintulu MRSM campus was developed by PETRONAS and is expected to start operations next March.

During the launch ceremony, the campus was handed over to Yayasan Sarawak, which then handed it over to Mara.

