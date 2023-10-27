JB road closure continues for RTS Link works

JOHOR BARU: The left lane of Jalan Tebrau here heading towards Jalan Tun Abdul Razak (Skudai-bound) will continue to be closed from Nov 1 to the end of this year for works on the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link).

“The closure facilitates piling for the RTS Link external ramp construction and related works. It will be carried out 24 hours a day for 61 days,” Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27).

It added that during the closure of the 150m stretch, road users will be diverted to the right lane to continue their journey.The RTS Link project is expected to be up and running by 2026 and is designed to move 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction between Bukit Chagar and Singapore’s Woodlands North. headtopics.com

