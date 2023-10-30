JB property owners file complaint over property assessment increment

JOHOR BARU: About 3,850 property owners have filed their objection with Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) over the increase in their property assessment.

Johor Baru mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman said that the objection was for their property value, not on the assessment rate imposed by the city council. “Only 1.1% out of the 350,000 property owners within MBJB’s jurisdiction have filed their objection to the increase in property assessment. The remaining property owners who want to file their objections have until Tuesday (Oct 31).

“We will review existing law whether MBJB can extend the objection date for property owners to do the filing,” he said after chairing the MBJB full council meeting held at Menara MBJB on Monday (Oct 30). headtopics.com

Mohd Noorazam added that the city council would then call up all property owners who have filed their objections to the new assessment.“During this session, these property owners must present their evidence, including their own valuer who has assessed the properties and see whether their property value is the same as what we gave them.

“If their argument is concrete during the session, then MBJB will make the necessary adjustment on their property assessment,” he said. Mohd Noorazam also said that if these property owners could not afford to make the assessment payments, they were encouraged to discuss the matter with MBJB. headtopics.com

“They can make their assessment payments in instalments if they want to,” he said, adding that most of these property owners that have filed their objection were those in the T20 group living in affluent residential areas.Besides MBJB, the other local councils are Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP), Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG), Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) and Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP).

