Japanese shares climb to highest level since 1990 on strong earnings

Japanese shares climbed to highs not seen since 1990 today as strong earnings and offshore demand fuelled a three-week winning streak, while other Asian markets were more mixed with eyes fixed on the US rate outlook. Japan’s Nikkei added another 0.6 per cent to break its September peak and bring its gains for the month so far to a whopping 9.3 per cent.
Financial shares led the gains on Monday as investors prepare for an eventual end to negative rates, while auto makers have been benefiting from a weak yen and high exports. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent, having climbed 2.8 per cent last week to a two-month hig
