HEAD TOPICS

Japanese PM announces US$113BLN package to support country’s economy

theSundaily2 min.

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday a package of 17 trillion yen (US$113 billion) to support the country’s economy and ...

News Source

THESUNDAILY

“Given the current situation, where wage increases are not keeping pace with the price growth, it is necessary to provide support to the population as a temporary measure, and we have developed effective measures for this. We intend to implement them for the population as quickly as possible,“ the Japanese prime minister told a cabinet meeting.

About 13 trillion yen as part of the supplementary budget package will be used to support the population, with low-income families expected to receive payments of 70,000 yen, Kishida said, adding that another 3 trillion yen would be spent on measures of temporary tax burden reduction.

In September, the Japanese prime minister said that the next three years would become a “period of transformation” from an economy based on cost reduction to a model that would focus on labour market growth, higher wages, and consumption levels, increased digitalisation, and support for start-ups.

He also said that the government would concentrate on five directions – combating inflation, raising wages and boosting regional development, promoting domestic investment, increasing birthrate, and strengthening population safety.-Bernama-Sputnik

Malaysia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Elderly Japanese hostage taker ‘had grudge’ with post officeTOKYO, Nov 2 — Japanese police on Wednesday were probing the motives of an 86-year-old who took two women hostage in a post office after reportedly first setting his home on fire...
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Berjaya Land gets RM1.6bil loan to finance Japanese developmentMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Berjaya Land secures US$330m loan from Japanese banks for Four Seasons Okinawa projectPETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd has signed an agreement for a syndicated loan of US$330 million (RM1.57 billion) with a consortium of Japanese financi...
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Japanese police detain suspected gunman after 8-hour stand-offThe man reportedly wounded two people at a nearby hospital before escaping on a motorbike earlier today.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japanese post officeKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Berjaya Land secures US$300m loan from Japanese banks for Four Seasons Okinawa projectPETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd has signed an agreement for a syndicated loan of US$330 million (¥49.4 billion) with a consortium of Japanese financia...
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕