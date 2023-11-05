Japanese Companies to Invest US$6.33 Billion in Malaysia, Says Prime Minister

Japanese companies will invest upwards of US$6.33 billion (RM30 billion) in Malaysia this year, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The announcement was made during the exchange of a memorandum of cooperation between Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Anwar also mentioned the commitment made by Japanese companies to increase and expand their development in Malaysia.

