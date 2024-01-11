Japan Aims for Fifth Asian Cup Title in 2023 Campaign

Four-time champions Japan are on the right track to make history and ease their disappointing run in the last five years in their 2023 Asian Cup campaign on the home ground of defending champions, Qatar, which will be the focus of Asian football fans starting tomorrow until February 10 here.

Japan’s head coach, Hajime Moriyasu, who saw his team lost 1-3 to Qatar in the final of the 2019 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has casted the past aside and is determined to lead the Blue Samurai in their charge for the fifth title this time. The 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Coach of the Year helped Japan to win the Asian Cup for the first time in 1992 as a player while guiding the team to win their last 10 games in a row en route to Doha. Nine of them have seen Japan scored four goals and more including thrashing four-time World Cup champions Germany 4-1 in an international friendly last September, besides their recent 5-0 wins over Myanmar, Syria and Thailand respectivel





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Most Busted Games of 2023A look back at the most buggy, broken, and busted games that were released in 2023.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Personal Game of the Year Lists: 2023A look at the personal game of the year lists of the staff, featuring games that delighted them in 2023.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Microsoft's Successful Year in 2023: Big Games and AcquisitionsMicrosoft had a successful year in 2023, releasing big games for Game Pass and acquiring Activision Blizzard. Despite some setbacks, Xbox is positioned for a big 2024.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Horrible Experience of Buying Anything in 2023In 2023, buying anything has become a horrible experience due to greedy billionaires and giant companies. Shopping online or at the store is terrible, and it's only getting worse.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Best Gadgets of 2023: Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones, and Gaming DevicesFrom earbuds to laptops and even the relatively new gaming handheld segment, we’ve got plenty of different gadgets all around us. As such, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best laptops (both premium and more value-focused ones), smartwatches, headphones and even gaming devices 2023 has had to offer. If you're looking for the best laptop, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is a top contender with its powerful features and sleek design.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Best Video Game Surprises of 2023A list of the best video game-related surprises in 2023, including new games, awesome moments, funny mash-ups, and badass trailers.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »