January's Biggest Stories in Video Games

January can often be a slow month for games news, but 2024 is already proving to be an exception. From the surprisingly good new Prince of Persia game to new cast announcements for HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s our thoughts on the week’s biggest stories in and around video games.
Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Fixes The Worst Thing About Metroidvanias Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the newest entry in Ubisoft’s action-adventure franchise, launching on just about every platform on January 18. (You get three-day early access if you preorder the $60 Deluxe Edition.) I’ve been having a great time with the 2.5D side-scrolling Metroidvania, which has been kicking my ass and leaving me puzzled the whole way through. And I’ve realized The Lost Crown does something that other Metroidvanias should totally steal—a screenshot feature that makes backtracking so much easier. - Levi Winslow Read More Fortnite Is Still My Go-To Game Because It Avoids This Annoying Problem I ended 2023 playing Fortnite. And I’ve just kept goin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Malaysia's Biggest Obstacle Run, Viper King of the Mountain, Returns to Genting Highlands in January 2024Malaysia's biggest obstacle run, the Viper King of the Mountain event, is returning to Genting Highlands in January 2024! The Viper Challenge is an obstacle-based event where Malaysians can join in teams to conquer various challenges to reach the finish line and emerge as victors. It is a great team bonding activity that pushes individuals to their limits.
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »