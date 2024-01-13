January's Biggest Stories in Video Games

January can often be a slow month for games news, but 2024 is already proving to be an exception. From the surprisingly good new Prince of Persia game to new cast announcements for HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s our thoughts on the week’s biggest stories in and around video games.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Fixes The Worst Thing About Metroidvanias Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the newest entry in Ubisoft’s action-adventure franchise, launching on just about every platform on January 18. (You get three-day early access if you preorder the $60 Deluxe Edition.) I’ve been having a great time with the 2.5D side-scrolling Metroidvania, which has been kicking my ass and leaving me puzzled the whole way through. And I’ve realized The Lost Crown does something that other Metroidvanias should totally steal—a screenshot feature that makes backtracking so much easier. - Levi Winslow Read More Fortnite Is Still My Go-To Game Because It Avoids This Annoying Problem I ended 2023 playing Fortnite. And I’ve just kept goin





Resident Evil 2 Remake Coming to PlayStation Plus in JanuaryStarting on January 16, you’ll be able to download the Resident Evil 2 remake as a part of your PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscriptions. This month's catalog also includes other games such as an explosive open world game, a Borderlands spin-off, and some JRPG additions to the classics catalog.

Malaysia's Biggest Obstacle Run, Viper King of the Mountain, Returns to Genting Highlands in January 2024Malaysia's biggest obstacle run, the Viper King of the Mountain event, is returning to Genting Highlands in January 2024! The Viper Challenge is an obstacle-based event where Malaysians can join in teams to conquer various challenges to reach the finish line and emerge as victors. It is a great team bonding activity that pushes individuals to their limits.

Xbox's Biggest Flop Was A Decade Ahead Of Its TimeInsights into the inner workings of a massive game studio, people's lists of sexytime video game fantasies, and a legendary auteur admitting exhaustion. Xbox One's ambitious features were ahead of its time.

Pheim Malaysia's Biggest Investment Wins Came During Market CrashesPheim Malaysia has thrived and achieved its highest investment returns during financial and market crises over the past 30 years. The fund management company, founded by Tan Chong Koay in 1994, has been recognized with numerous international awards. Tan believes that market crises offer opportunities for investors to buy stocks at discounted prices.

Best Video Game Surprises of 2023A list of the best video game-related surprises in 2023, including new games, awesome moments, funny mash-ups, and badass trailers.

The Best Family-Friendly Video Games for All AgesDiscover a selection of top-quality family-friendly video games that are fun for both kids and adults. From bonding with your children to entertaining the whole family, these games are perfect for any gathering.

