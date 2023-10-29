Jangan malukan parti dengan tak tunai tanggungjawab, Loke beritahu wakil rakyat DAP

Wakil rakyat DAP diingatkan supaya tidak memalukan parti itu dengan tidak menunaikan tanggungjawab kepada rakyat atau mereka akan digantikan dengan muka baharu, kata Setiausaha Agungnya Loke Siew Fook.Free Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs.

Wakil rakyat DAP diingatkan supaya tidak memalukan parti itu dengan tidak menunaikan tanggungjawab kepada rakyat atau mereka akan digantikan dengan muka baharu, kata Setiausaha Agungnya Loke Siew Fook.Free Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs.

Malaysia Headlines

Read more:

fmtoday »

Jangan malukan parti dengan tak tunai tanggungjawab, Loke beritahu wakil rakyat DAPSetiausaha agung DAP itu berkata mereka yang tidak tunai tanggungjawab akan digantikan. Read more ⮕

We will replace underperforming DAP leaders, warns LokeThe party secretary-general says the party will not hesitate to replace them in the next general election. Read more ⮕

We will replace underperforming DAP leaders, warns LokeFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Rethink ‘Palestinian Solidarity Week’ after ‘armed’ activities, Loke tells govtDAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says education ministry should use more appropriate approach to send its message to students. Read more ⮕

Rethink ‘Palestinian Solidarity Week’, Loke tells govt after ‘armed’ activitiesPETALING JAYA: DAP wants the education ministry to reconsider its decision to hold a “Palestinian Solidarity Week” for schools and colleges. Read more ⮕

Rethink ‘Palestinian Solidarity Week’ after ‘armed’ activities, Loke tells govtFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕