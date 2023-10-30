JAKOA to coordinate aid to Orang Asli during MTL season

: The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) will be the coordinator of all types of assistance to the Orang Asli community here during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season.

JAKOA deputy director-general (Planning and Management) Saiful Zahlan Muhamad Azmi said that all aid from individuals or private groups to be sent to Orang Asli settlements in the interior areas affected during the monsoon season must go through the department.

He said the order came into effect immediately after taking into account the condition of the land and the road that would be damaged if too many people entered the Orang Asli settlement area during the monsoon season. headtopics.com

“Food aid will be coordinated with the relevant agencies so that the people affected by the disaster get proper help. “All parties including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who wish to deliver aid to the Orang Asli community in the interior of this district are requested to obtain JAKOA’s permission first,” he said when met by reporters at Pos Brooke, here.

On Oct 18, JAKOA announced the temporary closure of the road to Pos Gob for road repair works and bridge construction by South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR) Public Works Department (JKR) due to unpredictable weather. headtopics.com

According to JAKOA, due to the current uncertain weather conditions, it is feared that the project will not be able to be completed on schedule, causing inconvenience and disrupting the daily routine of the local community.-Bernama

