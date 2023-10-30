Jailed bomoh probed for raping teen during 'treatment'

MUAR: A bomoh, already in jail for rape, is being investigated for a similar crime against a 15-year-old girl he was supposed to be treating in Sungai Udang, Melaka.“The victim was raped while she was being ‘treated’ by the 50-year-old bomoh in November last year and April this year.

“According to the family, the victim was brought for treatment after she kept falling sick and was believed to have been a victim of black magic (santau),” he said in a statement on Monday (Oct 30). He said the victim became aware she had been raped after hearing about sexual crimes during a talk at her school in September.

“The victim also missed her period and told her mother. She was later confirmed to be pregnant,” he said. The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape, which carries a maximum 30-year prison term and whipping if found guilty.Take stern action or sexist remarks by MPs will never end, says Young SyefuraLifting of price controls set to boost poultry farming sector, says associationHajiji wants integrated security action to protect the economic zone in the South China Sea headtopics.com

Singapore’s unemployment rate increasesThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Water surge: Bomba advises public to be on high alert with onset of monsoonThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished serviceThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Body cams for cops to be implemented in the first quarter of 2025The Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

MYAirline, i-Serve probe: Treasury assistant to be out on bail Oct 30 eveningThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Tackling public fund leakage among focus at Parliament on Oct 30The Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕